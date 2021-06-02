Vaccine clinics aimed at students open at schools

Desert Pines is one of 16 schools operating as a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic during early June, offering shots to all Nevadans age 12 and over.

High school sophomore Angie Guerrero, 15, smiles after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Olivia Maxfield during a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. Children ages 12-17 are now eligible to received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine according to the Centers for Disease Control. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nurse Christian Hyderkhan administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to high school senior Edwin Guerrero, 16, during a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. Children ages 12-17 are now eligible to received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine according to the Centers for Disease Control. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer of the Southern Nevada Health district, speaks to the press before an SNHD COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. Children ages 12-17 are now eligible to received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine according to the Centers for Disease Control. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County School District trustee Irene Cepeda speaks to the press before a Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. Children ages 12-17 are now eligible to received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine according to the Centers for Disease Control. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara speaks to the press before Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. Children ages 12-17 are now eligible to received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine according to the Centers for Disease Control. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The last time Edwin Guerrero set foot in the Desert Pines High School gym, it was to take the ACT in February.

On Tuesday, he returned as one of the first students in line for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, waiting for a shot that would help him return to campus and see his friends after a year of virtual learning.

“I’m not going to stop wearing a mask, but I will feel better about going to school this fall,” Guerrero said.

Desert Pines is one of 16 schools operating as a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic during early June, offering shots to all Nevadans age 12 and over. The clinics will provide both first doses and second doses 21 days later.

Desert Pines on Tuesday saw a couple dozen teens and adults lined up for the clinic as it opened in the afternoon.

“It’s a relief for them going back to school,” said Silvia Guerrero of seeing both her children — rising senior Edwin and rising sophomore Angie — vaccinated.

There are no discussions at the local level to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for children to attend school, according to Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. If such a decision were to be made, it would start at the federal level, he said.

But more than 1 million individuals in Clark County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Leguen added, including around 49,000 of those age 12-19. The Pfizer vaccine was cleared for children as young as 12 in May.

Leguen said the health district hopes to capitalize on many families’ summer tradition of updating their kids’ immunizations, with new guidance allowing the COVID-19 vaccine to be offered simultaneously with other shots. He emphasized that the COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary, and that parental consent is required for children to receive the shots, but that the shot has been tested and found safe.

“Our schools are beacons in their community and places where students know they’ll find an adult who cares about them,” School Board Vice President Irene Cepeda said of the clinics.

Superintendent Jesus Jara also credited the school district’s partnership with the health district for the vaccine clinics and for the reopening of school buildings in March.

“We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Jara said.

Registration for appointments at all available sites — including schools — can be found at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine. Walk-ins may be permitted if capacity allows.

