What other local private schools are doing for COVID-19 testing

Other Las Vegas Valley private schools that are holding in-person classes have options for employees to get tested, but not students.

UMC respiratory therapist Diana Vega seals a COVID-19 test in a biohazard bag during a preview of COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some other Las Vegas-area private schools offering in-person classes are offering COVID-19 testing for their employees, though a spot check found none that offers it for students.

It’s unclear how many valley schools are offering on-site testing at their campuses, either through University Medical Center or some other provider.

UMC officials said they’re not allowed to discuss individual testing site arrangements without permission from organizers, but the hospital’s online test scheduling website lists employers providing testing, including The Meadows School.

No other schools were listed. Teachers Health Trust, the self-administered health plan for CCSD teachers, is on the list, though.

The Alexander Dawson School, which has about 500 students in preschool through eighth grade, is providing optional testing for its employees through a partnership with Athlete Advantage Medical, school spokeswoman Megan Gray said, adding there’s no cost since it’s covered by insurance.

If an employee isn’t feeling well, they can get in the same day and receive results by 6:30 p.m., she said.

The school also plans to test all of its employees at its campus the Friday after Labor Day weekend.

Officials at the Dr. Miriam & Sheldon G. Adelson Educational Campus, Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School and GV Christian School told the Review-Journal they don’t offer on-campus COVID-19 testing.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas, which has about 3,900 students at seven elementary and middle schools and one high school, has contracted for testing with third-party services available to employees, spokeswoman Rachel Wilkinson said via email.

“With readily available testing around the valley, there are no plans at this time to offer on campus testing,” she said, adding that the diocese tested all of its employees upon their return to school.

Lake Mead Christian Academy in Henderson, which has about 650 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, isn’t offering COVID-19 testing, but a donor has offered to make testing available for student athletes if the NIAA gives permission for athletics to resume, school founder and administrator Sue Blakeley said.

