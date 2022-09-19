Fatal jet crash brings suspension of airplane championships in Reno

A fatal jet crash occurred at the National Championship Air Races in Reno on Sunday.

This cold war jet is the same type of aircraft that crashed Sunday at the Reno air races.

FILE - Organizers of the Reno National Championship Air Races said they plan more of a festival atmosphere at 51st competition at Reno Stead Airport in September. Photo from 2014. (The Reno Gazette-Journal, Tim Dunn/Associated Press)

Race officials have suspended operations, and several media reports are reporting that a pilot was killed.

At this time we are gathering information and confirming details of the incident that happened today during the Jet Gold Race. We can confirm that only one plane was involved. The National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event. — Reno Air Racing Association (@RenoAirRaces) September 18, 2022

“At this time we are gathering information and confirming details of the incident that happened today during the Jet Gold Race,” stated a tweet from the Reno Air Racing Association. “We can confirm that only one plane was involved. The National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event.”

The association later confirmed the fatality, and said all other pilots in the race landed safely.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Boards will investigate the crash, which is common procedure for all air crashes.

The annual event has had several fatal incidents over the years.

On Sept. 16, 2011, The Galloping Ghost, a highly modified North American P-51D Mustang racing aircraft, piloted by Jimmy Leeward crashed into the box seats and killed 10 people as well as Leeward. Nearly 70 other people were injured.

A moment of silence was held on the one-year anniversary of the accident at Reno-Stead Airport for Leeward and 10 victims on the ground.

