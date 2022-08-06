Feds release preliminary report on North Las Vegas plane crash

Four people were killed when two planes collided midair as they attempted to land on July 17.

Transcripts of radio traffic between air traffic control and two pilots confirmed that one plane attempted to land on the wrong runway causing a midair crash at the North Las Vegas Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Friday released its preliminary report on the plane crash that killed four people last month.

Around noon on July 17, a Piper PA-46-350P and Cessna 172N collided in the air as they both were making an approach to land at the airport, according to the report.

Air traffic control instructed the Piper to land on runway 30L and the Cessna on runway 30R. The planes collided about a quarter-mile from the approach end of runway 30R.

Donald Goldberg, 82, and Carol Scanlon, 76, both of Las Vegas, were in the Piper. Flight student Zach Rainey, 47, of North Las Vegas, and his instructor, Anthony Chiaramonti, 40, of Las Vegas, were in the Cessna.

The Piper left Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, around 9:45 a.m. and at 11:56 a.m. was told by Nellis Radar Approach Control to land on runway 30L. At 11:58 a.m., the pilot of the Piper radioed to North Las Vegas that it was descending “for landing on three zero left,” according to the report.

Three minutes later after being cleared to land, the air traffic controller transmitted to the Piper, “seven charlie x-ray I think I said it right runway three zero left seven charlie x-ray runway three zero left.”

The Piper’s pilot responded by saying, “yeah affirmative runway three zero left that’s what I heard nine seven charlie x-ray.”

That was the last transmission from either plane, according to the report.

The Cessna caught fire after crashing.

