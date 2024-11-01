Fire victims’ family speaks: Mom a ‘hero’
Family members of the four people who died in a southwest Las Vegas house fire said they’re looking for answers to a million unknown questions.
Alijah Adem and Awet Adem gathered at the office of Naqvi Injury Law to remember Abdul, Ibrahim, Aaliyah and Anaya Adem, who were killed in the fire in the early hours of Oct. 24.
Senait Adem jumped from a third-story window with her son, Amani Adem, 5, in a move that her loved ones said saved both of their lives.
“My sister-in-law Senait is a hero,” Awet Adem said. “None of us will jump out of the window, third story, unless you have no choice.”
Alijah Adem spoke about his younger sisters — Aaliyah, 6, and Anaya, 8. “She always woke me up for school,” he said of Anaya. Aaliyah, he said, was a “tough one.”
Both Alijah and Awet Adem said they have no answers about the cause of the fire, which broke out at 8332 Langhorne Creek Street.
“The next step is to continue to be together,” Awet Adem said.
