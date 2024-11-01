Fire victims’ family speaks: Mom a ‘hero’

Family members of the four people who died in a southwest Las Vegas house fire said they’re looking for answers to a million unknown questions.

Left to right: Alijah Adem, Senait Adem holding Amani, Abdul Adem. In front, Anaya in yellow and Aaliayh in purple. Occasion was Abdul’s master’s graduation this January. (Family photo)

Awet Adem, a brother-in-law of Senait Adem, speaks about a fatal house fire that killed two adults and two children, during a press conference as Alaijah Adam, a son of Abdusalem Adem, center, and their attorney Paul Albright look on Friday, Nov., 2024, in Las Vegas. Ibrahim Adem, 48, husband of Senait Adem, Abdusalem Adem, 43, Anaya Adem, 7, and Aaliyah Adem, 6, were found dead after the fire gutted the house at Langhorne Creek Street, the Clark County coroner’s office has said. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Family members of the four people who died in a southwest Las Vegas house fire last week said they’re looking for answers to a million unknown questions.

Alijah Adem and Awet Adem gathered at the office of Naqvi Injury Law to remember Abdul, Ibrahim, Aaliyah and Anaya Adem, who were killed in the fire in the early hours of Oct. 24.

Senait Adem jumped from a third-story window with her son, Amani Adem, 5, in a move that her loved ones said saved both of their lives.

“My sister-in-law Senait is a hero,” Awet Adem said. “None of us will jump out of the window, third story, unless you have no choice.”

Alijah Adem spoke about his younger sisters — Aaliyah, 6, and Anaya, 8. “She always woke me up for school,” he said of Anaya. Aaliyah, he said, was a “tough one.”

Both Alijah and Awet Adem said they have no answers about the cause of the fire, which broke out at 8332 Langhorne Creek Street.

“The next step is to continue to be together,” Awet Adem said.

