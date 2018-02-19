Firefighters battle blaze, wind at vacant North Las Vegas motel

North Las Vegas firefighters are battling a Monday morning blaze behind a motel on Las Vegas Boulevard North.

North Las Vegas North Las Vegas firefighters are battling a Monday morning blaze at the vacant Barker Motel at 2600 Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Carey Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Barker Motel at 2600 Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Carey Avenue, on Monday, February 19, 2018 after an early morning fire. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

North Las Vegas firefighters are battling a Monday morning blaze at the vacant Barker Motel at 2600 Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Carey Avenue.

At 3:30 a.m., firefighters fought strong winds at the scene near the Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue. Las Vegas Fire Department crews also arrived on scene just before 4 a.m.

The flames had died down at one point, before a strong gust caused the fire to flare up again along the roof of the motel.

Winds were gusting between 31 and 37 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

