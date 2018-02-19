Firefighters battle blaze, wind at vacant North Las Vegas motel

North Las Vegas firefighters are battling a Monday morning blaze at the vacant Barker Motel at 2600 Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Carey Avenue.
At 3:30 a.m., firefighters fought strong winds at the scene near the Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue. Las Vegas Fire Department crews also arrived on scene just before 4 a.m.
The flames had died down at one point, before a strong gust caused the fire to flare up again along the roof of the motel.
Winds were gusting between 31 and 37 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
