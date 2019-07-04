Get prehistoric in Boulder City with Tom Devlin’s Dinosaur Adventure

Tom Devlin, a cinema special effects artist living in Boulder City, has decided to expand his museum collection.

Tom Devlin's Dinosaur Adventure in Boulder City is for kids and adults. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tom Devlin’s Dinosaur Adventure opened in late January. Devlin who already owns the spooky Monster Museum, which is full of his creations and replicas of popular horror films, wanted to make a place that was a bit more kid-friendly.

Inside the Dinosaur Adventure you’ll be greeted by Frankenstein, the desert tortoise.

After that, there are Devlin’s own dinosaurs for kids (and grown-ups) to ride, a massive playground (also dino-themed) and a fossil sandbox where kids can uncover “bones” of past thunder lizards.

Tom Devlin’s Dinosaur Adventure, 1603 Boulder City Parkway in Boulder City, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

