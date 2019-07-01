Andres named permanent police chief of Henderson

Thedrick Andres, who has been acting police chief in Henderson since March, will take over the top job permanently, a city official announced.

Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks during an interview at the Henderson Police headquarters in Henderson, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Thedrick Andres will soon drop the “acting” from his title, acting police chief of Henderson.

Deputy City Manager Bristol Ellington officially offered Andres the job of police chief last Wednesday but announced the news Monday.

Andres’ status as permanent chief takes effect on July 8, Ellington said. His ceremonial swearing in will occur at the first City Council meeting in August.

Andres took over as acting chief in March after the city placed former chief LaTesha Watson on paid leave. The city fired Watson in April.

Watson brought Andres to Henderson in early 2018 from the Arlington Police Department, where they were coworkers. He started his career in Henderson as Watson’s deputy chief.

