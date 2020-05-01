Backyard house fire spreads to 2nd structure in Henderson

Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Esquina Drive, near Windmill Parkway and Valley Verde Drive

Crews battle a fire Thursday, April 30, 2020, on the 300 block of Esquina Drive in Henderson. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Windy conditions helped spread a fire in a Henderson backyard to another neighborhood structure Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Esquina Drive, near Windmill Parkway and Valley Verde Drive, according to Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.

The fire quickly spread to tress in three nearby yards and to the roof of a home on Fuente Drive.

There was report of injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

