Body found in desert identified as missing teen

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Monday that a body found in Henderson Sunday was a 17-year-old girl who went missing last week.

Corey and Jennifer Swanson make a plea on camera for the return of their missing daughter, Jennaleah Hin, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jennaleah Hin, of Henderson, left home on the evening of Dec. 30 after a family dispute. On her way out of the home, Hin said something to the effect of: “You don’t have to worry about me anymore,” according to Mark Speer, a commander with Red Rock Search & Rescue.

After a body was found by a hiker in the desert area east of Desert Sunflower Circle and Spanish Needle Street, police said the person matched Hin’s description, but stopped short of saying it was her.

Stephanie Wheatley, a county spokesperson, confirmed it Monday. Hin’s cause and manner of death are pending, she said.

Hin’s distraught parents pleaded for her to come home Friday.

“Jenna, wherever you are or whoever you’re with, I just want you to come home,” said her mother Jennifer Swanson through sobs. “I want you safe. We love you so much — please come home.”

Hin was a senior at Foothill High School. In a Sunday note to families that did not name her, Principal Jonathan Synold wrote that counselors and social workers would be available for students.

“It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age, and we will truly remember this student as part of our Falcon community,” he wrote.

