Henderson announces closures, cancellations due to coronavirus
The city of Henderson announced multiple closures and cancellations on Sunday evening in response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s call for social distancing, according to a release from the city.
The following closures will go into effect immediately “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the release:
— Henderson City Hall: Closed until March 23. “All essential city services will remain operational and online services will continue to be available,” the release said. “Henderson Police and Fire will work normal shifts.”
— All Henderson City Council and board and commission meetings: Canceled through March.
— Downtown Senior Center and Heritage Senior Center: Closed until April 13.
— All recreation center and pool programs and events: Canceled until April 13.
— Safekey and Teen Scene: Canceled until April 13.
— ABC ETC. and Little Learners Preschool: Open.
— Spring and summer registration: Begins at 6 a.m. March 24, online and mail-in only.
— Kids Zone: Canceled for the week of April 6-10.
Early Sunday night, the city of North Las Vegas announced it would temporarily close all libraries and recreation centers.
