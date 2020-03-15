Sisolak orders closure of Nevada schools to slow coronavirus spread

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Sunday ordered the closure of all Nevada public schools to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on K-12 schools, beginning Monday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Sunday ordered the closure of all public, private and charter schools in Nevada to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on K-12 schools, beginning Monday.

“We have concluded that all of Nevada’s K-12 schools will close for students starting tomorrow, and will remain closed at a minimum until April 6,” the governor said. “… Schools may not be open until the state chief medical officer evaluates a public health risk and determines it is safe for each school district to reopen.”

Sisolak said he made the decision after consulting with top state school and health officials.

“I realize that this will caused hardships and complications for our families, our students and our school status,” he said. “I assure you we have not reached this decision lightly. We are a state with shift workers employed in our largest industries of gaming and tourism.

“These workers face unique challenges that aren’t faced by parents and guardians and school districts in other states, particularly when it comes to child care. That’s why it’s critical that each school district across the state has the flexibility to implement plans that are tailored to their unique student population.”

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus F. Jara, who also attended the briefing at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, said officials were considering how the scheduling of make-up days would be handled.

“This is unprecedented waters for us,” Jara said, adding that CCSD employees would be paid during the closure period.

Sisolak said additional information would be presented at a second briefing at 6 p.m.

Two school unions had previously asked the district to close over coronavirus concerns.

Schools in Washoe County, the state’s second largest district, went on scheduled spring break Friday for two weeks.

New York City, the largest school district in the nation, announced Sunday that it would close. Clark County is the fifth largest and had been the only district in the top five not to have closed before Sunday’s announcement.

About a dozen other states already had ordered the closure of all schools.

