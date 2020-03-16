Parents in Las Vegas brace for school closures due to coronavirus

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Students walk to school before class starts Tuesday, Aug. 20. The school zone signage recently changed to say the speed limit applies whenever children are present, which includes 30 minutes before school starts until 30 minutes after classes let out for the day.

Sitting in a local Henderson pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon, Gena Ebarb and her son Luke reacted to the news of schools shutting down in Nevada as they read about it on social media.

“Let’s go,” Luke Ebarb, a student at nearby Bob Miller Middle School, exclaimed in between bites of his pizza.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the statewide closures of K-12 schools until at least April 6, as authorities try to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. As of Sunday afternoon, there were 26 reported cases of the new coronavirus in Nevada.

Gena Ebarb supports the shutdown of schools, especially after witnessing the craziness at local grocery stores and retail outlets as news about the new coronavirus spread.

“I think it’s a good thing,” she said. “I think it can help stop the spreading (of coronavirus). At first I wasn’t on board with it (the cancellation of school) but when I see the grocery stores and the panic going around, I think this is the perfect time.”

Although behind the statewide closure, Ebarb is concerned about learning retention issues the off time might create.

“How are they going to learn off their Chromebooks?” she said. “Three weeks off is a really long time. We’re going to do our best to keep him busy.”

Her son staying home from school for several weeks shouldn’t create any issues for Ebarb, because she works from home.

Ebarb’s day-to-day has already been affected, though, as Luke’s sports league has been postponed and a possible trip is up in the air as well.

“He plays baseball, and that got stopped,” she said. “We have a trip booked to go to Hawaii, so we don’t know if that’s gonna have to be canceled. That’s going to be on April 7. So, I don’t know. So our whole life has been stopped.”

Las Vegas parents Miguel and Sergio Mayoral, who both work as mortgage lenders, had just set up their home office his weekend when they found out their son would also be joining them working from home.

They said they were grateful for jobs that allow them to work from home as well as care for their 11-year-old son, Aiden.

Aiden, a sixth-grader at Hyde Park Middle school, is in the math and science magnet program. Sergio Mayoral said their son is still going to wake up at the same time and continue his studies.

“He’s going to be up in the morning doing his English, science, math, he’ll have a lunch break and he’ll do his normal stuff, just like normal,” he said. “The show will go on, even though he’s on break. He’s not going to just sit here, watch TV and play video games.”

Sergio Mayoral said his son’s teacher said in the next day or so that parents will receive updates on what the students can do during the time off to work toward their projects and to not set their studies back.

“I just want to make sure that everything is going to be done for the kids,” he said.

The father said he just worried about less fortunate students who rely on the free or reduced-price lunch provided by the school district.

“What happens longer term?” he said. “It’s tough for everyone. We’re lucky because we’re in a different position, but everybody can’t do that.”

Mayoral said the logistics of online learning may not be ideal for all families, as well.

“They can have Google classroom, they can have all these different resources to help these kids, but if they don’t have laptops or computers, it won’t,” he said. “Some of these families, English isn’t their primary language. That’s going to be a big deal; that’s three weeks with nothing for some kids.”

Another Las Vegas parent, Amanda Day, said she doesn’t have internet at her home and is worried about the learning aspect for her 9-year-old son, Holden, whose in third grade at Bass Elementary School.

“I don’t have a computer, and I know I’m not the only one who has that,” she said. “It’s choosing between buying groceries and paying the internet bill, so I don’t understand how it’s all going to work. I’m going to have to put faith into the people that are in charge.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Briana Erickson contributed to this report.