Henderson backs off plan to expand City Hall with coronavirus relief money

Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson is reversing course on a plan to use coronavirus relief money to expand a City Hall entrance.

Mayor Debra March said at Tuesday’s council meeting that she directed the city manager to find a new funding source for the $2 million lobby project.

Instead, the CARES Act money budgeted to remodel the City Hall entrance will go back to the community, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

