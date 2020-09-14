97°F
Henderson business fined $3K for COVID violations at Trump rally

Trump speaks in front of thousands at Henderson event -VIDEO
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 1:32 pm
 

The city of Henderson said Monday that it had assessed a penalty of $3,000 to Xtreme Manufacturing for violations of the governor’s COVID-19 emergency directives during President Donald Trump’s campaign event on Sunday night.

“During the event, a compliance officer observed six violations of the directives and the City’s Business Operations Division has issued a Business License Notice of Violation to Xtreme Manufacturing and assessed a penalty of $3,000,” the city said in a statement.

The statement said the company has 30 calendar days to respond to the notice and either pay the penalty or dispute the notice of violation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

