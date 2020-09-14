Henderson business fined $3K for COVID violations at Trump rally
The city of Henderson said Monday that it had assessed a penalty of $3,000 to Xtreme Manufacturing for violations of the governor’s COVID-19 emergency directives during President Donald Trump’s campaign event on Sunday night.
“During the event, a compliance officer observed six violations of the directives and the City’s Business Operations Division has issued a Business License Notice of Violation to Xtreme Manufacturing and assessed a penalty of $3,000,” the city said in a statement.
The statement said the company has 30 calendar days to respond to the notice and either pay the penalty or dispute the notice of violation.
