Henderson business owner speaks about rally fine
Businessman and GOP supporter Don Ahern speaks about the fine levied by the city of Henderson.
The city of Henderson fined Xtreme Manufacturing, owned by businessman and GOP supporter Don Ahern, $3,000 for six observed violations of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order limiting public gatherings to 50 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman announced Monday.
Ahern will speak about the fine in a news conference Monday afternoon.
The city of Henderson said Monday that it had assessed the penalty for violations of the governor’s COVID-19 emergency directives during President Donald Trump’s campaign event on Sunday night.
“During the event, a compliance officer observed six violations of the directives and the City’s Business Operations Division has issued a Business License Notice of Violation to Xtreme Manufacturing and assessed a penalty of $3,000,” the city said in a statement.
The statement said the company has 30 calendar days to respond to the notice and either pay the penalty or dispute the notice of violation.
