Henderson city workers, including police, to receive bonuses

City employees, police, firefighters and local Teamsters union members will be getting one-time bonuses, in part to help ease inflation impact.

Henderson City Hall (Mark Credico)

City employees, police, firefighters and local Teamsters union members will be getting one-time bonuses after the Henderson City Council approved them at its Tuesday meeting.

Members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 1883, Henderson Police Officers’ Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association, Teamsters Local 14 and unrepresented full-time city employees will each receive a one-time payment of $1,200.

The council approved five items, one for each of the four unions, and a fifth for payments to unrepresented employees.

In the case of the three public safety unions, the council also approved 3 percent raises for members of those unions, including police officers, police supervisors and firefighters.

The payments and pay increases are meant to ease economic hardships brought on by inflation and increases in contributions to Nevada’s public employees retirement system.

“We recognize as a council that without our employees, we wouldn’t be able to accomplish any of our goals,” Mayor Michelle Romero said during the meeting. “We will do a phenomenal job and I’ve said it before and I will say it again and again. I would put our employees against any city government in the entire country.

Presidents of the Henderson Professional Firefighters, Henderson Police Officers’ Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association thanked the council.

“By doing this, the city has proven itself to be a truly enlightened and innovative employer who has shown they aren’t afraid to think outside the box,” said Shawn Thibeault, president of the Henderson Police Officers’ Association. “They’re willing to collaborate with their labor unions to recognize and face these kinds of problems.”

Henderson city employees not represented by a union will only receive the full $1,200 if they work full-time. Part-time city workers will receive prorated payments based on how many hours they worked from March 21, 2022, to March 19 of this year. The part-time employees will be paid six different pay tiers based on hours worked, with amounts ranging from $60 to $400.

The one-time payments will be made within the next two pay periods, officials said.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.