Henderson contributes $200K for student computers

Henderson City Hall on Water Street in downtown Henderson.

Henderson announced Wednesday it is contributing $200,000 to a nonprofit to buy Chromebooks for students in the city.

The donation to the Public Education Foundation’s Clark County School District Technology Fund will ensure Henderson students have access to devices necessary for remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced Wednesday.

“We must ensure that every Henderson student has access to the necessary technology and connectivity they require as they continue their studies from home,” Mayor Debra March said in a statement. “The city’s contribution to the Clark County School District Technology Fund will be directly used to meet the needs of Henderson students as part of our ongoing commitment to improving student performance, raising test scores and furthering college readiness.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all schools to remain closed until at least April 30, and the state is requiring school districts to provide distance learning.

The donation, which will be used to purchase up to 2,000 Chromebooks, is evenly split between the Henderson Redevelopment Agency and money the city gets from marijuana business licenses.

