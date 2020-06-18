Henderson fundraiser supports wounded Las Vegas officer

Henderson residents showed up in droves for a fundraiser Thursday to express support for wounded Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis.

“It’s going very well,” said Erik Lloyd, president of the Injured Police Officers Fund, which organized the Henderson Helps fundraiser.

The event was held at Big B’s Texas BBQ, 3019 St. Rose Parkway, all day Thursday.

“There’s been a huge response,” Lloyd said. “A lot of people have showed up. A really great response.”

Mikalonis was shot in the head at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip on June 1. He suffered a severe spinal cord injury and is paralyzed from the neck down.

Money raised from the fundraiser, and two others like it held over the past week, will be used by the Mikalonis family for travel, hotel and care expenses not covered by workers’ compensation.