Henderson gets new logo, slogan to draw tourists

Henderson's new tourism logo will replace one that was developed 20 years ago. (city of Henderson)

Henderson wants you to stay a while, and city officials are hoping a revamped tourism campaign will help convince you to do just that.

The first glimpse of the face-lift of Henderson’s tourism efforts is a new logo with the city’s name in blue script above the tagline “So much. So close. So Nevada.”

It will replace 20-year-old tourism logo.

“The addition of internationally recognized companies like the Raiders and Google has put Henderson on the map, and with changing market and destination amenities like upscale restaurants, boutique hotels and activities for all ages, it was time for an update,” city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in an email.

Richards said the city wants to highlight Henderson’s proximity to Las Vegas, access to outdoor activities, and family destinations such as the Lion Habitat Ranch, Cowabunga Bay and the Ethel M Chocolate Factory.

The city also has more than 250,000 square-feet of meeting space, so officials want to push Henderson as a destination for conferences and trade shows.

The new logo was developed by the Abbi Agency, the marketing firm that helped transform Reno’s public image into a tech hub alternative to Silicon Valley.

In 2017, the agency signed a $2 million contract with the city to work with the media and help design logos, taglines, marketing plans. The contract runs until the end of 2021.

Abbi Whitaker, co-founder and president of the firm, would not talk about the logo and referred all questions to the city.

A refresh of VisitHenderson.com will be part of the revamped promotional campaign, which is tentatively scheduled for an early- to mid-summer roll-out, the city said.

The new tourism logo will not replace the city’s main logo, which debuted in 1993.

In 2013, former city manager Jacob Snow said he wanted to change the main logo to something more modern, conceding that the existing logo looks like a hamburger. Plans to update the logo were scrapped after Snow said he realized it created a perception of wasteful spending at a time when the city was cutting the budget to reduce its deficit.

