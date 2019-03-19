Google data center site taking shape in Henderson — VIDEO

Aerial view of the Google Data Center under construction in Henderson, Nevada on Monday, March 11, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Just four months after receiving tax abatements from the state, the site of a Google data center in Henderson is beginning to take shape.

Photos show increased activity on the construction site, with trucks, concrete mixers and orange fencing scattered around the lot near Warm Springs Road and Boulder Highway. In one corner, a large building sits upon what was 64 acres of flattened dirt just four months ago.

On Nov. 15, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved $25.2 million in tax abatements for Design LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Google. The subsidiary will own the facility and is in charge of its construction, while Google will handle operations and hiring.

“It takes a dedicated team of local, regional and state partners to bring a project like this to life, and we are proud that Google saw the tremendous potential of expanding and growing in Southern Nevada,” said Jonas Peterson, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Kathleen Richards, spokeswoman for the city of Henderson, said the city offered a business-friendly climate and quality of life to the tech giant and its employees. In return, she said the new data center will play a role in the community’s economic growth.

“We want to have companies that invest back in the community,” she said. “We’re looking at creating higher-quality jobs, jobs that are looking for more educated employees with a higher pay scale.”

Southern Nevada already has a number of data centers, owned by companies like Switch, SYPTEC and Flexential.

Peterson believes Google’s addition could draw more technology companies to the valley.

“In many ways, data centers are the backbone of our growing technology ecosystem,” he said. “Adding a global brand like Google lifts up our entire technology industry.”

According to documents filed with the GOED last year, the data center is set to be operational by December 2020. Google spokeswoman Charlotte Smith declined to comment on the construction progress at the site.

