Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park

The new park in Henderson's Ascaya community. (Nick Silverman Photography)

Henderson’s luxury Ascaya community has a new multimillion-dollar park.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week for Ascaya’s 2-acre Family Park, a $5 million project with a splash pad, play structures, desert garden, green space, putting green, and picnic tables and grills, according to a news release.

The park’s design firm, Swaback, was also behind Ascaya’s $25 million clubhouse and multiple homes in the community, the release indicated.

Blasted out of the McCullough Range by Hong Kong tycoon Henry Cheng, Ascaya boasts more than 300 homesites.

The mountain-mansion enclave has drawn buyers such as rock star Gene Simmons of Kiss, who bought a roughly 11,000-square-foot house and a now tree-filled lot next door for $10.8 million combined last year.

Raiders owner Mark Davis also purchased a 6.3-acre plot of land in Ascaya for $6 million in 2020 and is building a three-story, ultra-luxury house.

As seen in building plans filed with the city of Henderson, Davis’ imposing, seemingly Raiders-colored mansion would have floor-to-ceiling windows and be heavy on symmetry, rising to a peak in the middle where the top floor resembles the bridge of a ship.

A building permit application for the home stated it will span just over 15,000 square feet and have a 5,422-square-foot garage area.

