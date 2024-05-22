Henderson’s message: Drownings are ‘100 percent preventable’

With summer arriving in the Las Vegas Valley, the city of Henderson launched a water safety campaign by staging a mock drowning.

Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White speaks at a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool in Henderson. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-journal)

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero speaks at a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool in Henderson. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-journal)

Erin Swenson, chief operating officer at Henderson Hospital, speaks at a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool in Henderson. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-journal)

Daniel Pentowski, president of Henderson Professional Fire Fighters, speaks at a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool in Henderson. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-journal)

Members of the Henderson Fire Department conduct a mock drowning drill as part of a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool in Henderson. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-journal)

Members of the Henderson Fire Department conduct a mock drowning drill as part of a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool in Henderson. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-journal)

With Clark County School District schools out for summer and Memorial Day just around the corner, officials are working to prevent one of the most preventable causes of death for young children: drownings.

The city of Henderson launched its “Safe Pools Rule” water safety campaign Wednesday by staging a mock drowning at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool on Price Street where members of the Henderson Fire Department demonstrated how they would respond to a report of a drowned child.

To prevent drownings, officials are urging everyone to follow the three Ps.

- Patrol: Designate an adult to watch children when they are in or near a body of water.

- Protect: Install fencing, locks, alarms and other equipment that can serve as barriers between a child and a pool.

- Prepare: Children should know how to swim, and adults should know how to conduct CPR.

Daniel Pentkowski, president of Henderson Professional Fire Fighters, said there were 46 drowning incidents in Nevada last year, including nine in Henderson.

“These incidents, and they are heartbreaking, they are devastating to the family and so hard for us to respond to, are 100 percent preventable,” he said.

The city produced the event in conjunction with Henderson Hospital and Henderson Professional Fire Fighters.

“We’re immensely thankful for the steadfast dedication of our first responders during this pool season, always looking to save lives,” said Erin Swenson, chief operating officer at the hospital. “We’re fortunate to have one of the finest fire departments nationwide.”

