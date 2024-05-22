91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Henderson’s message: Drownings are ‘100 percent preventable’

Members of the Henderson Fire Department conduct a mock drowning drill as part of a water safet ...
Members of the Henderson Fire Department conduct a mock drowning drill as part of a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool in Henderson. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-journal)
Members of the Henderson Fire Department conduct a mock drowning drill as part of a water safet ...
Members of the Henderson Fire Department conduct a mock drowning drill as part of a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool in Henderson. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-journal)
Daniel Pentowski, president of Henderson Professional Fire Fighters, speaks at a water safety e ...
Daniel Pentowski, president of Henderson Professional Fire Fighters, speaks at a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool in Henderson. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-journal)
Erin Swenson, chief operating officer at Henderson Hospital, speaks at a water safety event Wed ...
Erin Swenson, chief operating officer at Henderson Hospital, speaks at a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool in Henderson. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-journal)
Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero speaks at a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Well ...
Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero speaks at a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool in Henderson. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-journal)
Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White speaks at a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Wel ...
Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White speaks at a water safety event Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool in Henderson. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-journal)
More Stories
Krit Chorazy (Henderson Police Department)
Police: Teen captured ‘doing donuts’ in Henderson park
Liliana Kennedy, 7, feeds birds with her dad David Kennedy at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Monday, ...
Henderson park system ranks best in Las Vegas area, study says
The area of St. Rose and Maryland parkways is seen in this file photo. (City of Henderson)
$70M indoor sports, family entertainment complex proposed for Henderson
The open kitchen and kitchen counter at Ortikia, a Mediterranean restaurant set to open June 3, ...
New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Henderson
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2024 - 3:19 pm
 

With Clark County School District schools out for summer and Memorial Day just around the corner, officials are working to prevent one of the most preventable causes of death for young children: drownings.

The city of Henderson launched its “Safe Pools Rule” water safety campaign Wednesday by staging a mock drowning at Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool on Price Street where members of the Henderson Fire Department demonstrated how they would respond to a report of a drowned child.

To prevent drownings, officials are urging everyone to follow the three Ps.

- Patrol: Designate an adult to watch children when they are in or near a body of water.

- Protect: Install fencing, locks, alarms and other equipment that can serve as barriers between a child and a pool.

- Prepare: Children should know how to swim, and adults should know how to conduct CPR.

Daniel Pentkowski, president of Henderson Professional Fire Fighters, said there were 46 drowning incidents in Nevada last year, including nine in Henderson.

“These incidents, and they are heartbreaking, they are devastating to the family and so hard for us to respond to, are 100 percent preventable,” he said.

The city produced the event in conjunction with Henderson Hospital and Henderson Professional Fire Fighters.

“We’re immensely thankful for the steadfast dedication of our first responders during this pool season, always looking to save lives,” said Erin Swenson, chief operating officer at the hospital. “We’re fortunate to have one of the finest fire departments nationwide.”

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Visiting DC from Vegas? Southwest wants to take you closer to the sights
Visiting DC from Vegas? Southwest wants to take you closer to the sights
2
IRS may raise jackpot withholding level to $5,800
IRS may raise jackpot withholding level to $5,800
3
Las Vegas Grand Prix damages in ‘millions,’ Ellis Island attorney claims
Las Vegas Grand Prix damages in ‘millions,’ Ellis Island attorney claims
4
CCSD substitute teacher ‘infatuated’ with middle school girl, police say
CCSD substitute teacher ‘infatuated’ with middle school girl, police say
5
How much you have to earn to qualify as middle class in Nevada, study says
How much you have to earn to qualify as middle class in Nevada, study says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$70M indoor sports, family entertainment complex proposed for Henderson
recommend 2
Who knocked over this piece of Death Valley history?
recommend 3
Henderson motorcycle crash kills rider, injures passenger
recommend 4
Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV in Henderson
recommend 5
Death Valley mystery solved: Officials know who knocked over tower
recommend 6
$50K donation to help new moms, their babies in Nevada