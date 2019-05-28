Man killed by suspected DUI driver at bus stop in Henderson ID’d

Ernest Lesley Gunter, 68, was struck by silver compact car while seated next to a bus stop near Sunset Road and Mountain Vista Drive on May 11.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver in Henderson on May 11.

Ernest Lesley Gunter, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Henderson Police Department. Gunter’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death was an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were called about 3 p.m. to the area of East Sunset Road and South Mountain Vista Street after a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a car, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said. Detectives believe that a man driving a silver compact car was speeding when the car left the road and struck Gunter, who was sitting next to a bus stop.

The driver was suspected of being impaired, Rothmeyer said.

The driver was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, in unknown condition. It is not clear if charges have been filed against him.