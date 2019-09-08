Passengers escape injury after hard landing at Henderson airport

No one was injured Sunday morning after a plane made a hard landing at the Henderson Executive Airport. (Michael Quine / Review-Journal)

No one was injured Sunday morning, September 8, 2019, after a plane made a hard landing at the Henderson Executive Airport. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police and Fire Department arrive after a small plane made a hard landing Sunday morning, September 8, 2019, at the Henderson Executive Airport. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured Sunday morning after a plane made a hard landing at the Henderson Executive Airport. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/file)

No one was injured Sunday morning after a plane made a hard landing at the Henderson Executive Airport. (Michael Quine / Review-Journal)

No one was injured Sunday morning after a plane made a hard landing at the Henderson Executive Airport. (Michael Quine / Review-Journal)

No one was injured Sunday morning after a plane made a hard landing at the Henderson Executive Airport. (Michael Quine / Review-Journal)

No one was injured Sunday morning after a plane made a hard landing at the Henderson Executive Airport. (Michael Quine / Review-Journal)

No one was injured Sunday morning after a plane made a hard landing at the Henderson Executive Airport. (Michael Quine / Review-Journal)

No one was injured Sunday morning when a plane made a hard landing at Henderson Executive Airport, where officials are still investigating a deadly crash from Saturday night.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the Henderson Fire Department responded to reports of an aircraft emergency at the airport, 3500 Executive Terminal Drive, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

A plane had a malfunction with its gear and had to make a hard landing, Richards said. No injuries were reported, and the plane sustained minor damage.

On Saturday, a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra plane took off from the airport but turned around due to a mechanical issue. That plane crashed and caught fire in a desert area just south of the airport.

Two people were killed in Saturday’s crash and three others were injured, including a bystander who saw the crash and attempted to help afterward.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.