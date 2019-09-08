2 dead, 3 hurt in plane crash near Henderson airport

The plane crashed just south of the airport, Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said. Two people died, and three people were injured.

The scene where an airplane crashed just south of the Henderson Executive Airport in Henderson, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two people died and three others were injured after a plane crashed near Henderson Executive Airport on Saturday night, officials said.

The single-engine plane took off from the runway, had a mechanical issue and turned around in an attempt to land when it crashed in a desert area just south of the airport, Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said from the scene shortly after 9 p.m. The Henderson Fire Department responded about 7:45 p.m.. One person died at the scene, and four people were hospitalized.

Three of the people hospitalized had serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries, Richards said. One of those with serious injuries died at the hospital.

Firefighters believe the person with minor injuries from smoke inhalation was a bystander who attempted to assist those injured.

