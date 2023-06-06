71°F
Henderson

What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
Messages and handprints are left on a rock just below a giant Q in honor of Quinton Robbins on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, on the mountain east of Basic High School in Henderson. Friends and family of Robbins, who was killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, started working on it at 8:30 a.m. and finished at 2 p.m. Greg Haas Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09
A giant “Q” in honor of Quinton Robbins was assembled Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, on the mountain east of Basic High School in Henderson. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A giant Q in honor of Quinton Robbins was assembled Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, on the mountain east of Basic High School in Henderson. Friends and family of Robbins, who was killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, started working on it at 8:30 a.m. and finished at 2 p.m. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Basic High graduate Quinton Robbins. (Photo courtesy of Ally Cooley)
Basic High graduate Quinton Robbins. (Photo courtesy of Ally Cooley)
Quinton Robbins, the second youngest of the 58 killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre, had an area of Heritage Park in Henderson designated in his name. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quinton Robbins, the second youngest of the 58 killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre, had street leading into Heritage Park in Henderson designated in his name. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Messages and handprints are left on a rock just below a giant Q in honor of Quinton Robbins on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, on the mountain east of Basic High School in Henderson. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quinton Robbins, the second youngest of the 58 killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre, had an area of Heritage Park in Henderson designated in his name. His love of basketball was incorporated in Q's Court. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

You might already know that the “B” on the aptly named “B” mountain in Henderson stands for Basic High School, but what does the little “Q” beneath it stand for?

The “Q” was painted in honor of Quinton Robbins, the second-youngest victim of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in 2017. Robbins, a Henderson native and 2015 Basic graduate, was killed at just 20 years old.

He was the only victim of the shooting from Henderson, though five other 1 October victims were Las Vegas residents.

Robbins worked as a recreation services supervisor for the city of Henderson, and oversaw adult sports leagues.

Robbins’ friends and family assembled the memorial just 20 days after the shooting that took the lives of 60 people. The “Q” was created with the help of around 30 people, and took five and a half hours to complete.

In 2019, a street that leads to Heritage Park off of Racetrack Road was renamed to Quinton Robbins Way in his honor, along with a special section of the park called Q’s Court that would serve as “a place for retreat from the daily stresses of life or to pay honor to the victims and survivors of 1 October,” according to a Henderson news release.

