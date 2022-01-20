Woman struck and killed by Henderson police cruiser identified

First responders were summoned about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 to Boulder Highway, near Tulip Falls Drive after the 40-year-old woman was hit.

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a Henderson police cruiser has been identified as 40-year-old Sylvia Pennamon, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Pennamon, whose city of residence was unknown, died at the scene, said the Metropolitan Police Department, which investigated the crash.

First responders were summoned about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 to Boulder Highway, near Tulip Falls Drive.

Sgt. Francis Shipp, 57, was southbound in a marked 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe when he hit Pennamon, who was on “an unlit portion of the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk,” Metro said.

