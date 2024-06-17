How to protect your Las Vegas home from extreme heat

Homes in Las Vegas have to endure long and scorching summers. Here are some tips on how to protect your home from damage caused by extreme heat.

Las Vegas air quality still suffering from wildfire smoke on Monday

FILE - A sign displays an unofficial temperature as jets taxi at Sky Harbor International Airport at dusk, July 12, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

The extreme heat in Southern Nevada can be dangerous for people but also for homes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas is known for its scorching summers that come with triple-digit temperatures and excessive heat warnings.

The extreme heat in Southern Nevada can be dangerous for people but also for homes. Extreme heat can damage pipes, warp and expand floorboards, deteriorate attics, crack roofs and cause paint to flake and peel, said ServPro’s website, which is a property restoration company.

Here are some tips to protect residences from damage that can be caused by extreme heat, according to ServPro and Nerdwallet.

— Ensure air conditioning units are working and have been recently inspected and replace filters.

— Insulate the attic, if you have one.

— Have a programmable thermostat that can adjust the temperature in the home throughout the day.

— Caulk windows and doors and install weather stripping to ensure as little hot air gets into a home as possible.

— Ensure shades actually block light and if not upgrade them.

— Install heat blocking film on windows and glass.

— Consider installing double-pane windows.

— Make sure the exterior of the home and the roof is painted a lighter color in order to reflect more heat.

— Inspect paint both inside and outside the house, if new paint is needed look for paint that is labeled heat-resistant and has UV protection.

— Set up appliances for summer weather, ensure refrigerator coils are clear and have space, set water heater to 120 degrees.

— Fix leaky faucets and install low flow shower heads.

— Get a backup generator in case of a prolonged power outage.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.