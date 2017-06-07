Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, June 7 — VIDEO

• Two closed Las Vegas casinos will temporarily reopen later this month to hold onto their gaming licenses. Las Vegas Club and Mermaids will each offer play for eight hours on June 27th and 28th respectively.

• A robot vacuum company from Canada plans to open a plant in Henderson. It will be Bobsweep’s first manufacturing operation in North America. The company says it hopes to start manufacturing this year and hiring this summer.

• Two more Kmart stores are slated to close in the Las Vegas Valley. One is near Sunset and Sandhill roads. The other is on Racetrack Road in Henderson. Another Kmart closed in Henderson in March.

• An earthquake rattled Northern Nevada residents Tuesday. It was centered south of the Gardnerville Ranchos area. There were no immediate reports of damage.