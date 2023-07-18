98°F
Local Las Vegas

$1 billion! Powerball prize grows, one of largest in US history

The Associated Press
July 17, 2023 - 9:59 pm
 
Updated July 17, 2023 - 10:12 pm
A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store inn November ...
A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store inn November 2022 in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $1 billion after Monday night’s drawing failed to produce a winner. It’s the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers were 5-8-9-17-41 with a Powerball of 21. The next drawing is Wednesday.

Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing had a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot is $640 million, with the next drawing set for Tuesday night. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

Primm winner

A lucky lottery player in Primm won big Saturday night. Three winners matched all the numbers in California Lottery’s Fantasy 5 draw, and one purchased their lucky ticket at The Lotto Store in Primm.

— The Review-Journal contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Entrepreneur arrested by FBI in Las Vegas, accused of murder-for-hire scheme
Entrepreneur arrested by FBI in Las Vegas, accused of murder-for-hire scheme
2
Primm lottery ticket wins $62K Fantasy 5 jackpot
Primm lottery ticket wins $62K Fantasy 5 jackpot
3
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
4
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
5
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
$875M Powerball prize elusive; jackpots top $1.5B Monday, Tuesday
$875M Powerball prize elusive; jackpots top $1.5B Monday, Tuesday
Not a surprise: No winners in $560M Mega Millions jackpot
Not a surprise: No winners in $560M Mega Millions jackpot
No winner in $450M Mega Millions drawing; Powerball worth $615M Saturday
No winner in $450M Mega Millions drawing; Powerball worth $615M Saturday
No winning figures: Lottery jackpots keep growing
No winning figures: Lottery jackpots keep growing
Powerball jackpot rises to $725M; California ticket wins $1M
Powerball jackpot rises to $725M; California ticket wins $1M
With no winners since April, Powerball jackpot grows to $528M
With no winners since April, Powerball jackpot grows to $528M