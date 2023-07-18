$1 billion! Powerball prize grows, one of largest in US history
The Powerball jackpot is the third biggest Powerball jackpot on record and the seventh largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $1 billion after Monday night’s drawing failed to produce a winner. It’s the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.
The winning numbers were 5-8-9-17-41 with a Powerball of 21. The next drawing is Wednesday.
Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing had a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.
The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.
The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Mega Millions jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot is $640 million, with the next drawing set for Tuesday night. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York.
Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.
Primm winner
A lucky lottery player in Primm won big Saturday night. Three winners matched all the numbers in California Lottery’s Fantasy 5 draw, and one purchased their lucky ticket at The Lotto Store in Primm.
— The Review-Journal contributed to this report.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
9. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023. (one ticket from Washington state)
10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)