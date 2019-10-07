1 critically injured in building fire in central Las Vegas

One person was critically injured early Monday when a fire swept through a boarded-up office building in central Las Vegas early Monday.

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battle a fire in a commercial area at 824 E. Sahara Ave. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battle a fire in a commercial area at 824 E. Sahara Ave., on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battle a fire in a commercial area at 824 E. Sahara Ave. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Clark County firefighter battles a fire in a commercial area at 824 E. Sahara Ave. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters battle a fire in a commercial area at 824 E. Sahara Ave. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County firefighters take a break after battling a fire in a commercial area at 824 E. Sahara Ave. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One person was injured in a building fire at East Sahara Avenue and South Sixth Street, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person was injured in a building fire at East Sahara Avenue and South Sixth Street, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person was injured in a building fire at East Sahara Avenue and South Sixth Street, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person was injured in a building fire at East Sahara Avenue and South Sixth Street, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

One person was critically injured early Monday when a fire swept through a boarded-up office building in central Las Vegas early Monday.

Firefighters responded just before 6 a.m. to reports of an office building on fire at East Sahara Avenue and South Sixth Street, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The department reported that the person injured suffered “very critical” burns and was transported to a local hospital.

Heavy fire and smoke were coming from the building when crews arrived, and it took about an hour for crews to get the blaze under control, the fire department said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 703-383-0217. Follow on Twitter at @Marv_in_Vegas.