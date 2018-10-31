1 dead, 1 injured in central Las Vegas crash

One person is dead and another injured after an early Wednesday morning crash in the central valley.

One person was killed Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in a crash in the central valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Swenson Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which came to a stop in the landscaping outside a 76 gasoline station on the corner. Gordon said one of the vehicles caught fire after the crash.

At 3:30 a.m. police and Clark County firefighters blocked westbound Flamingo, where debris from the crash was scattered across the intersection.

Flamingo is blocked in both directions between Swenson and Cambridge Street. Northbound Swenson is blocked at the intersection.

