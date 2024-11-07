1 dead after 5th fatal crash in Las Vegas Valley in past 24 hours

One person is dead after a crash Thursday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley, the fifth fatality in the region in the past 24 hours.

Police investigate a fatal crash Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in the intersection of South Buffalo Drive and West Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash occurred at 5:40 a.m. in the intersection of South Buffalo Drive and West Desert Inn Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Dean. A Toyota was eastbound on Desert Inn going through the intersection. A witnesses told police a southbound Hyundai ran the red light and crashed into the Toyota.

A driver is dead as a result of the crash.

No signs of impairment at this time, police said.

The intersection of Desert Inn and Buffalo is shut down and will remain closed for a few hours.

There were four deadly crashes on Wednesday:

— A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Meade Avenue and Sheridan Street.

— A woman was struck and killed by a semi-truck near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.

— A 92-year-old man walking outside a crosswalk was struck and killed at West Desert Inn and South Ford Apache.

— A 51-year-old woman was killed and a California woman was arrested on DUI-related charges after a two-vehicle crash on Hualapai Way just north of Flamingo Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.