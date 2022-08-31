1 October exhibit set to open at Clark County Museum

The museum will display 22,000 items left behind at local spots in the days after the shooting, including letters, posters and white crosses.

This Sept. 17, 2018, file photo shows crosses that were previously put up at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign during an exhibit inside the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Clark County Museum is expected to reopen its 1 October Remembrance Exhibit on Sept. 23, the county announced Tuesday.

The exhibit, “5 Years Later: Remembering 1 October & Becoming Vegas Stronger” will run from Sept. 23 through Jan. 30, beginning with a free public reception at 5 p.m. Sept. 23.

The museum will display 22,000 items left behind at local spots in the days after the shooting, including letters, posters and white crosses from the scene of the shooting and the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign. The museum also is seeking input from people who may have left those artifacts behind to help better tell their stories.

“It’s important for us to honor the lives lost and forever changed because of 1 October,” Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson wrote in the county’s statement. “Our community can be proud of how we responded to the darkness of that day and remember the outpouring of love and support we received from each other and from across the country and around the world. It’s also important to recognize the strength and resiliency that we continue to demonstrate as a community in response to the tragedy with every passing year.”

The exhibit will remember the 60 people killed after the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history, which broke out at the end of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.

The museum will host a second exhibit at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, from Sept. 28 through Oct. 13 that will feature The Art of Healing Mural made by Las Vegas Academy of Arts students.

Both exhibits will provide information to those wishing to participate in the final memorial, which is being created by the 1 October Memorial Committee. The committee is seeking submissions of creative expression to be potentially incorporated into the final memorial through Oct. 31.

The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at 1830 S. Boulder Highway, while the Government Center is open Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open inside the Government Center until noon on Oct. 1.

