1 person killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning in the southwest valley.

One person was died after a crash at Russell and Fort Apache roads on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was died after a crash at Russell and Fort Apache roads on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning in the southwest valley.

Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at West Russell and South Fort Apache roads at 9:35 a.m. Police said the crash involved a white van and a silver Honda.

The intersection was closed in all directions.

At the scene, a Regional Transportation Commission emblem could be seen on the van, which had rear-end damage. The Honda had severe front-end damage, and its air bags were deployed.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s public information office said investigators with the traffic fatal detail were called to the scene. Police said an injured person was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center and died there.

“Expect traffic delays in the area as this investigation continues,” police said in a statement at about 10:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.