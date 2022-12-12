14-car crash slows traffic at Beltway and I-15
In a tweet, Nevada troopers urged drivers to #SlowDownIts Raining.
Fourteen vehicles were involved in a crash on the 215 Beltway at northbound Interstate 15 on Sunday afternoon.
The 215 had been reduced to one lane, said a tweet posted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
A photo from a Nevada Department of Transportation camera on the Beltway showed the chaotic situation amid the gray, rainy weather.
According to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol, all cars had been moved to the right shoulder.
Several people were taken to local hospitals, all with non-life threatening injuries.
“Plan other routes,” said the RTC’s tweet. “Plan for delays.”
The state police tweet also used the hashtag #SlowDownItsRaining.
