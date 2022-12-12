14-car crash slows traffic at Beltway and I-15

In a tweet, Nevada troopers urged drivers to #SlowDownIts Raining.

This image from a roadside camera shows the aftermath of a 14-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 at Interstate 15 on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Fourteen vehicles were involved in a crash on the 215 Beltway at northbound Interstate 15 on Sunday afternoon.

The 215 had been reduced to one lane, said a tweet posted by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

A photo from a Nevada Department of Transportation camera on the Beltway showed the chaotic situation amid the gray, rainy weather.

According to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol, all cars had been moved to the right shoulder.

Several people were taken to local hospitals, all with non-life threatening injuries.

“Plan other routes,” said the RTC’s tweet. “Plan for delays.”

The state police tweet also used the hashtag #SlowDownItsRaining.

