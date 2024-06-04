80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

2 dogs, cat found dead after east Las Vegas Valley house fire

Crews battle a house fire Tuesday, June 4, 2024, on the 4600 block of East  ...
Crews battle a house fire Tuesday, June 4, 2024, on the 4600 block of East Cleveland Avenue in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
Crews battle a house fire Tuesday, June 4, 2024, on the 4600 block of East  ...
Crews battle a house fire Tuesday, June 4, 2024, on the 4600 block of East Cleveland Avenue in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
Crews battle a house fire Tuesday, June 4, 2024, on the 4600 block of East  ...
Crews battle a house fire Tuesday, June 4, 2024, on the 4600 block of East Cleveland Avenue in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
More Stories
A home near Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas is shown Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The ...
$180K fine over Airbnb rental upheld in Las Vegas
Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Club Las Vegas Post members Content Haslerig, left, and Joe Brady ra ...
‘Reflect, honor and memorialize’: A guide to Las Vegas Valley’s Juneteenth festivities
Dennis Prince (Courtesy Tom Letizia)
Law office closes after Summerlin shooting that killed attorney, wife
110 in early June? It may happen in Las Vegas as heat wave arrives
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2024 - 7:08 am
 
Updated June 4, 2024 - 7:15 am

A cat and two dogs were found dead after a house fire Tuesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Crews were called around 4:45 a.m. for the fire on the 4600 block of East Cleveland Avenue, near East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

All the adults escaped but several animals remained inside, firefighters were told. The first-in crew established command and began to pull lines for a defensive attack. Battalion 3 arrived and assumed command, the release said.

Several dogs were rescued. The fire was knocked down just before 5:10 a.m. Damage is estimated $50,000 to $100,000.

Clark County Animal control, Clark County Building Department and Clark County Code Enforcement have been requested to assist.

Southwest Gas, Cox and NV Energy were requested to secure utilities. The American Red Cross was requested to provide assistance for six adults that were displaced.

A total of 34 personnel responded.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Impairment suspected in fatal Las Vegas Valley crash
recommend 2
Pedestrian killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash
recommend 3
Motorcyclist dies week after southwest Las Vegas Valley crash
recommend 4
Skateboarder dies nearly 2 weeks after being hit in northwest Las Vegas Valley
recommend 5
2 injured in east Las Vegas Valley shooting
recommend 6
Robbery of letter carrier in northwest Las Vegas investigated