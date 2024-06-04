2 dogs, cat found dead after east Las Vegas Valley house fire

A cat and two dogs were found dead after a house fire Tuesday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Crews battle a house fire Tuesday, June 4, 2024, on the 4600 block of East Cleveland Avenue in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

Crews were called around 4:45 a.m. for the fire on the 4600 block of East Cleveland Avenue, near East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

All the adults escaped but several animals remained inside, firefighters were told. The first-in crew established command and began to pull lines for a defensive attack. Battalion 3 arrived and assumed command, the release said.

Several dogs were rescued. The fire was knocked down just before 5:10 a.m. Damage is estimated $50,000 to $100,000.

Clark County Animal control, Clark County Building Department and Clark County Code Enforcement have been requested to assist.

Southwest Gas, Cox and NV Energy were requested to secure utilities. The American Red Cross was requested to provide assistance for six adults that were displaced.

A total of 34 personnel responded.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.