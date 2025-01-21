37°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

2 groups of climbers were rescued Saturday, Metro’s Search and Rescue team says

Hikers make their way along the Pine Creek Canyon trail in the Red Rock Canyon National Recreat ...
Hikers make their way along the Pine Creek Canyon trail in the Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
UNLV Upward Bound Math & Science rides in the 43rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade ...
‘Still my hero:’ Martin Luther King Jr. parade attracts thousands in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort is seen on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
Las Vegas Paiute Tribe looks to permanently expand reservation
‘There’s a person in here’: Video shows moments before discovery of woman’s body in freezer
Dr. Steve Buuck, CEO and administrator of Faith Lutheran Middle and High School has announced ...
Faith Lutheran CEO announces retirement
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2025 - 7:14 pm
 

Two groups of climbers were rescued on Saturday afternoon at Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Search and Rescue team.

Four people were climbing the route “Cat in the hat” in Pine Creek when they got their rope stuck and were unable to free it.

Two volunteers hiked in and climbed the route at 3 p.m., reaching the four people at the second pitch, according to search and rescue.

In a follow-up comment on its Instagram, the search and rescue team referred to the group witnessing a “tragic event.”

“The original plan was to assist them in rappelling the route just in case any other problems occurred, but unfortunately the incident occurred across the canyon,” Metro search and rescue wrote in the follow-up comment. “That was a tragic event to witness for anyone involved all on its own let alone continuing to need to continue a descent.”

At the same time, another rescue operation was underway at the opposite side of the canyon, and the team responded with an aircraft. The four were removed through a landing on a ledge at the pitch, and flown to Pine Creek parking lot. The victims were transferred to Bureau of Land Management and Metro officers.

The search and rescue team then responded to the incident in the other canyon.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES