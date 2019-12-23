2 Las Vegas drivers killed pulling onto city streets identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the names of two people killed within last week in separate crashes while exiting private drives in the Las Vegas Valley.

Officers respond to a fatal crash at Buffalo and Peak drives in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (LVMPD)

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the names of two people killed within 24 hours of each other last week in separate crashes while exiting private drives in the Las Vegas Valley.

Fernando Cosca Benliro, an 86-year-old Las Vegas resident, was killed Friday evening after pulling out of a private drive near East Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive. Two cars, which Las Vegas police previously said were traveling at more than 80 mph in a 35 mph zone, crashed into Benliro, who died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

His cause and manner of death was pending Monday morning.

Both drivers — previously identified by police as Francicso Abel Escoto-Ramirez, 19, and Chris Lee Williams, 28 — were arrested on the charge of reckless driving resulting in a death, records show.

Police haven’t disclosed whether Escoto-Ramirez and Williams were racing each other at the time of the crash, but Las Vegas Justice Court records show that the two are listed as co-defendants in one case.

The next day, on Saturday afternoon, a 56-year-old Las Vegas man identified by the coroner’s office as Lee Cumming died when a car pulled out from a private driveway in front of his vehicle near Buffalo and Peak drives.

Cumming died at University Medical Center of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office, and his death has been ruled an accident.

Police have said that Cumming was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

