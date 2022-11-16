2 Las Vegas men died in crash with train, report shows

Witnesses who called police said the father and son were riding an off-road vehicle on the train tracks when they were struck from behind.

Two Las Vegas men died when their off-road vehicle was struck by a train near Jean in early October, according to newly released records from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Peter James Kane, 52, and Ryan Thomas Kane, 24, were found dead around 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 near the Union Pacific Railroad train tracks just east of state Route 604, according to an incident report released Tuesday.

Witnesses who called police said the father and son were riding a 2022 Polaris RZR Pro on the train tracks when an approaching train struck them from behind. Police found the off-road vehicle in flames, and both men died at the scene.

An agent with the railroad company said the train was traveling 55 mph at the time of the crash.

The area had been closed to all off-road activity that weekend because of the RiSE festival happening at the Jean dry lake bed.

“At all entry points, to every dirt trail in the immediate area there was ‘Closed Area’ signs posted, by the Bureau of Land Management, as the area was under a closure order for 48 hours due to a festival in the desert area nearby,” detectives wrote in the report.

An online obituary posted on the Las Vegas Review-Journal website states that Peter Kane was an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 357 and had lived in Nevada for nearly 30 years. His son recently had started working as an electrician with the union, as well.

“Peter Sr. and Ryan had a very close father and son bond that influenced the course of their lives,” the obituary states. “They were both outdoorsmen at heart. They shared a love for camping, dirt bike riding and trail riding with their side-by-side Rzr.”

The family declined to comment further.

