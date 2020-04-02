2 who lived in tunnels still missing weeks after flood in Las Vegas

Two people were found dead, and two are still missing after a flash flood March 12 in Las Vegas.

Wendy Cox looks through debris under a bridge at Clark County Wetlands Park looking for her partner, William "Sky" Pilgrim, or remnants of his clothes in Las Vegas, Monday, March 30, 2020. On March 12, record rainfall hit Vegas, and the water rose in the washes. Cox, who was living in the tunnels of the wash near Flamingo with Pilgrim, escaped the flood but he is still missing. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wendy Cox looks through debris under a bridge at Clark County Wetlands Park looking for her partner, William "Sky" Pilgrim, or remnants of his clothes in Las Vegas, Monday, March 30, 2020. On March 12, record rainfall hit Vegas, and the water rose in the washes. Cox, who was living in the tunnels of the wash near Flamingo with Pilgrim, escaped the flood but he is still missing. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wendy Cox walks through debris on the side of the wash on the East Side looking for her partner, William "Sky" Pilgrim, or remnants of his clothes in Las Vegas, Monday, March 30, 2020. On March 12, record rainfall hit Vegas, and the water rose in the washes. Cox, who was living in the tunnels of the wash near Flamingo with Pilgrim, escaped the flood but he is still missing. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wendy Cox passes out fliers looking for her partner, William "Sky" Pilgrim, to people at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas, Monday, March 30, 2020. On March 12, record rainfall hit Vegas, and the water rose in the washes. Cox, who was living in the tunnels of the wash near Flamingo with Pilgrim, escaped the flood but he is still missing. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wendy Cox posts a flier to find her missing partner, William "Sky" Pilgrim, near the wash on the East Side in Las Vegas, Monday, March 30, 2020. On March 12, record rainfall hit Vegas, and the water rose in the washes. Cox, who was living in the tunnels of the wash near Flamingo with Pilgrim, escaped the flood but he is still missing. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Lisa Hartwick watches over her friend Wendy Cox as she searches for her missing partner, William "Sky" Pilgrim, at the wash on the East Side in Las Vegas, Monday, March 30, 2020. On March 12, record rainfall hit Vegas, and the water rose in the washes. Cox, who was living in the tunnels of the wash near Flamingo with Pilgrim, escaped the flood but he is still missing. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wendy Cox looks through debris under a bridge at Clark County Wetlands Park looking for her partner, William "Sky" Pilgrim, or remnants of his clothes in Las Vegas, Monday, March 30, 2020. On March 12, record rainfall hit Vegas, and the water rose in the washes. Cox, who was living in the tunnels of the wash near Flamingo with Pilgrim, escaped the flood but he is still missing. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wendy Cox holds a flier to find her missing partner, William "Sky" Pilgrim, at the Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas, Monday, March 30, 2020. On March 12, record rainfall hit Vegas, and the water rose in the washes. Cox, who was living in the tunnels of the wash near Flamingo with Pilgrim, escaped the flood but he is still missing.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wendy Cox looks through debris on the side of the wash on the East Side looking for her partner, William "Sky" Pilgrim, or remnants of his clothes in Las Vegas, Monday, March 30, 2020. On March 12, record rainfall hit Vegas, and the water rose in the washes. Cox, who was living in the tunnels of the wash near Flamingo with Pilgrim, escaped the flood but he is still missing. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wendy Cox, left, cries with her friend Lisa Hartwick, right, as she nears the end of her search for the day for her partner, William "Sky" Pilgrim, at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas, Monday, March 30, 2020. On March 12, record rainfall hit Vegas, and the water rose in the washes. Cox, who was living in the tunnels of the wash near Flamingo with Pilgrim, escaped the flood but he is still missing. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

As floodwaters rose in the tunnels beneath Las Vegas on the night of March 12, Wendy Cox and William “Sky” Pilgrim stood atop the makeshift structure where they lived and tied their arms together with a rope.

Partners for nearly two decades, they didn’t want to lose each other in the flood.

The water carried them away, pushing them out of the tunnels and into the Flamingo Wash near Flamingo Road and Cambridge Street, their heads bobbing on the surface. Cox felt the rope get snagged, causing it to snap. Pilgrim never came back up, said Cox, 41.

“It plays in my mind over and over again,” she said. “I am losing myself.”

Pilgrim, 44, is one of at least two people still missing after the flash flooding. Also missing is 24-year-old Denise Jackson.

The Clark County Fire Department conducted a search of the area that night and the next morning. Two people were pulled out alive that night, authorities said. But Larry Walker, 26, was found dead the next day, and Jeremy Hogg, 40, was found dead March 20, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The rainfall total of 0.77 of an inch set a record for March 12 in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

Search continues

Now, Cox and friend Kimberly Knight, who also made it out of the tunnels that night, have put together a flyer for Pilgrim and are posting copies of it across town at bus stops and on light poles.

While there are posters for Pilgrim — described as black and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall — the group couldn’t find photos of Jackson, Knight said.

Knight described Jackson as black with short, black hair and dark brown eyes who had a female robot tattoo on her chest area. She was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, Cox said.

They have filed missing persons reports for Pilgrim and Jackson, and the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that the cases were still active.

Their search comes at a time when local, state and federal officials are in overdrive, and citizens are staying in doors, to halt the spread of the coronavirus. A community of people who already feel overlooked under normal circumstances fear that Pilgrim and Jackson don’t stand a chance at being found.

“Everybody is thinking about everything else going on,” Knight said.

Living with regret

Cox said after losing Pilgrim she floated on her back on the racing water. She grabbed onto wiring holding together rock bundles that form the boundaries of the wash. After catching her breath, she pulled herself out of the wash and onto land near the Cambridge Recreation Center.

When rain causes flash flooding in Las Vegas, people living in the tunnels beneath the city have only minutes to get out of its way.

“It sounds like a freight train is coming,” Knight said.

But flooding the previous few times hadn’t been that bad, Knight said, so on March 12 some people waited until the last minute to make a move.

“I regret we even took a chance of staying in there,” Cox said.

Anyone with information about Pilgrim or Jackson can contact Metro’s missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.