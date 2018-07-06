3-year-old Las Vegas boy who drowned on July 4th identified

A 3-year-old boy found unresponsive on Fourth of July in a neighbor’s pool west of the Las Vegas Strip has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A 3-year-old boy found unresponsive on Fourth of July in a neighbor’s pool west of the Las Vegas Strip has been identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Friday that Christopher Sebastian Martinez died of drowning. He was 3 years and 11 months old.

Christopher was found in a pool on the 5300 block of Supai Drive and pronounced dead at University Medical Center. Further details were not released.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury and death in Clark County for children 4 years and under, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.