911 calls detail wreck that killed Las Vegas woman, injured NFL player

A nine-minute 911 call released Tuesday documents pleas for help from witnesses to a crash that left a Las Vegas woman dead in Virginia.

Olivia Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, is pictured in photos released by her family to media in the Washington D.C. area. She was working on starting an occupational therapy business in Las Vegas at the time of her death in a vehicle crash in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to a statement from her family and law enforcement.(Courtesy WTTG-Fox 5 in Washington D.C. and the Peters family)

A nine-minute 911 call released Tuesday documents pleas for help from witnesses to a car crash that left a Las Vegas woman dead and involved a Washington Football Team player in Virginia.

Olivia S. Peters, 29, was killed in the Dec. 23 crash in Loudoun County, Virginia. Deshazor Everett, a strong safety for Washington, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

In the 911 call released by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reports to dispatchers that a vehicle, later identified by authorities as Everett’s 2010 Nissan GT-R, is in a ditch.

“I just saw a car flip over,” the caller is heard saying.

The dispatcher asks what happened, but the caller’s narrative to a dispatcher was redacted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, citing an ongoing investigation.

“I think one of his friends is coming to assist him,” the caller tells the dispatcher.

“Is he out of the vehicle?” the dispatcher asks.

“I cannot tell. I think he has gone into thick woods or something like that,” the caller states.

A second man then gets on the phone and begs for rescuers to hurry to the crash scene, noting a person is trapped.

“He’s like all the way in a ditch,” the second man says. “Please hurry! Please hurry, please hurry, please hurry.”

He continues: “It’s trapped. It’s trapped in the trees.”

“Please, please hurry!” the second man says again.

The dispatcher responds: “They are on their way. They’ve been dispatched. You’ve got a lot of help coming.”

“Please hurry, please hurry!” the distraught man says over and over again. “I don’t even know what happened. I was in front. I couldn’t see what happened.”

The dispatcher asks if the second man was in Everett’s vehicle, to which he responds “no, I was in my car.”

Yelling can be heard in the background as the man yells “Please tell them to hurry….they are almost here! They are almost here!”

He can then be heard saying “the girl is out of the car” before telling the dispatcher that there were two in the car and that one one person remains trapped.

Sirens can eventually be heard in the background as the man says “they see me. They see me!”

The recording then ends.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the crash was ongoing, and a request for an accident report was denied.

Authorities said Everett suffered serious injuries, but it was not clear whether he remained hospitalized.

The Washington Football Team declined comment Tuesday. The team previously said in a statement that the organization “extends our deepest sympathies to the friends and family who lost a loved one.”

Peters’ family issued a statement the day after the crash indicating she was a lifelong Montgomery County, Maryland, resident who was starting occupational therapy practices in Las Vegas and New York City.

“Her passion and sole focus in life was treating special needs and underprivileged children,” the statement said.

