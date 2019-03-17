AgeWell Expo offers paths in re-imagining life after 50 — VIDEO

People attending the fifth annual AgeWell Expo on Saturday got a chance to envision new ways to re-imagine life after age 50.
The free event, presented by the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the Rio, offered hundreds of local and national companies, as well as experts covering a variety of topics including career, fitness, financial planning advice, health and wellness, dating and retirement.
The event also showcased entertainment performances, and demonstration classes in Zumba, ballroom dance, tai chi and qigong, and Silver Sneakers’ exercise offerings.
“RJ readers love this event, and for good reason,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Saturday. “No other Las Vegas event brings together more goods, services and seminars for seniors.”