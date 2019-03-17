AgeWell Expo offers paths in re-imagining life after 50 — VIDEO

David Ou-Yang leads a beginners session in tai chi and qigong during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Catalina Perito of Las Vegas, right, spins a wheel for a giveaway as Christopher Shands of Archangel Coins looks on during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees listen to a presentation by Faith Alchorn-Selk, a sales support representative with Prestige Travel, not pictured, during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Daniel Hunter, a sales representative with UnitedHealthcare, talks with attendees during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Robert Levrant, director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI, at UNLV, talks with attendees during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees roam the show floor during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dennis Blair performs as part of the Composers Showcase of Las Vegas during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lina Gozo of Henderson watches a wheel spin as part of a Review-Journal promotional giveaway during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees check out the OptumCare booth during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Alchorn-Selk, a sales support representative with Prestige Travel, talks about different travel opportunities and cruises during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jolana Sampson performs as part of the Composers Showcase of Las Vegas during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mural artist Kris Friesen works on a piece at the OptumCare booth during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jonathan Jimenez, health & wellness coordinator at the Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA, leads attendees in a Silver Sneakers exercise during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees line up for a travel giveaway during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees check out different speakers and presentations during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees line up for a Review-Journal promotional giveaway during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees participate in a tai chi and qigong class during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Robert Levrant, far left, director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI, at UNLV, talks with attendees during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mural artist Kris Friesen works on a piece at the OptumCare booth during the fifth annual AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People attending the fifth annual AgeWell Expo on Saturday got a chance to envision new ways to re-imagine life after age 50.

The free event, presented by the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the Rio, offered hundreds of local and national companies, as well as experts covering a variety of topics including career, fitness, financial planning advice, health and wellness, dating and retirement.

The event also showcased entertainment performances, and demonstration classes in Zumba, ballroom dance, tai chi and qigong, and Silver Sneakers’ exercise offerings.

“RJ readers love this event, and for good reason,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Saturday. “No other Las Vegas event brings together more goods, services and seminars for seniors.”