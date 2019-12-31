Alpine Motel maintenance man’s heroism remembered at funeral

The Las Vegas Marine veteran who died saving others from the Alpine Motel Apartments fire was laid to rest Tuesday, with family and friends alike hailing him as a hero.

Family members and friends say their final farewells to Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, following a funeral service at Heritage Mortuary. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sisters Ebony Hester and Derryon Burks comfort each other as they talk of wonderful past moments with their stepfather Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, during his funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sisters Ebony Hester and Derryon Burks comfort each other as they talk of wonderful past moments with their stepfather Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, during his funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Tyrone L. Seals leads attendees in prayer for Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, during his funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members and friends say their final farewells to Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, following a funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members gather about Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, being laid to rest during a funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Family members become emotional during a funeral service for Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, while being laid to rest at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Timothy Henry addresses the family while speaking of bravery and how maintenance man Don Bennett saved his life and many others during the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, during his funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Catherine Jacobo, Linda Smith and Timothy Henry comfort one another during a funeral service Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Timothy Henry addresses the family while speaking of bravery and how maintenance man Don Bennett saved his life and many others during the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, during his funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Diane Roberts tells the history of her father Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, during his funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Patricia Murphy recalls a story of her brother Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, during his funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Tyrone L. Seals addresses the family while speaking of Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, during his funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Linda Smith speaks about the kindness and bravery of Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, during his funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Marine veteran who lost his life saving others from the Alpine Motel Apartments fire was laid to rest Tuesday, with family and friends alike hailing him as a hero.

“This man right here, this is a hero,” said former Alpine resident Timothy Henry as he pointed to the casket of Don Bennett, 63, who both lived and worked as a maintenance man at the complex. “… It’s sad he’s gone, and God knows I’m going to miss him.”

Henry and other survivors of the Alpine fire said Bennett rushed door to door in the burning downtown motel on Dec. 21, waking people up and alerting them to the fire. Bennett and five others perished, but residents of the Alpine said if not for Bennett, many more would have died in the early-morning blaze at 213 N. 9th St. in downtown Las Vegas.

Alpine Motel apartment fire Click here for full coverage

At Tuesday’s service, one of Bennett’s sisters, Patricia Murphy, said her brother was extremely proud of his more than three years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, starting at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and later in Okinawa, Japan.

Murphy told a story about Bennett visiting her at her home in Virginia to illustrate his dedication to the corps.

“He came to visit me, it was pouring down rain, so I get up, get my purse and I get ready to go to the store to make us some breakfast,” Murphy said. “So meanwhile, he had this long green raincoat sitting on the chair.

“It was raining, so I grabbed the raincoat,” she recalled. “He said, ‘Hold it right there girl. What do you think you are doing?’

“I said, ‘I’m going to the store. You want some breakfast don’t you?’

“He said, ‘Do you know what I had to do to earn that raincoat? I had to march in the mud. I had to march in the rain. So do you think you are going to use it for free?’ And then, because he was such a sweet person, he said, ‘It’s OK you can use it.’”

One of Bennett’s daughters, Diane Roberts, tearfully read an obituary for Bennett in which she referenced her father’s heroism, saying, “No greater love has a man than to lay down his life for his friends.”

Bennett’s selflessness certainly touched a nerve with Las Vegas residents, prompting many to donate to a GoFundMe account to pay for Bennett’s funeral. As of Tuesday morning charitable contributions to the account topped $16,000.

One anonymous donor gave $10,000 through the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and issued a statement saying:

“While I did not know Donald Bennett, I was so touched by his heroism. As a fellow Marine who may have also served on Okinawa with him (we are similar in age) this is not surprising though, as Marines are bred that way. I love what Sgt. Major Witt said, ‘Marines Take Care of Their Own,’ on the battlefield and off. And to the Las Vegas community who also comes together during these tragedies to ‘take care of our own,’ I am honored to make this donation to the family.”

Bennett’s brother, Charles Bennett, expressed thanks at his brother’s service at the Heritage Mortuary on North Rancho Drive to all who donated to pay for his brother’s funeral and help out the family. He said Texas Station casino provided hotel rooms and food for Bennett’s family members as they made their way to Las Vegas and navigated their way through the heartbreaking tragedy.

“They went way out on a limb for us,” Charles Bennett said. “We want to thank everyone for their generosity.”

Bishop Tyrone Seals presided over the service. He, too, referenced Don Bennett’s heroism as well as his commitment to his faith throughout his life.

“If Donald could wake up right now he would say, ‘I did what I did because God put it in my heart,’” Seals said.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.