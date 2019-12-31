58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Alpine Motel maintenance man’s heroism remembered at funeral

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2019 - 1:47 pm
 

The Las Vegas Marine veteran who lost his life saving others from the Alpine Motel Apartments fire was laid to rest Tuesday, with family and friends alike hailing him as a hero.

“This man right here, this is a hero,” said former Alpine resident Timothy Henry as he pointed to the casket of Don Bennett, 63, who both lived and worked as a maintenance man at the complex. “… It’s sad he’s gone, and God knows I’m going to miss him.”

Henry and other survivors of the Alpine fire said Bennett rushed door to door in the burning downtown motel on Dec. 21, waking people up and alerting them to the fire. Bennett and five others perished, but residents of the Alpine said if not for Bennett, many more would have died in the early-morning blaze at 213 N. 9th St. in downtown Las Vegas.

Alpine Motel apartment fire

Click here for full coverage

At Tuesday’s service, one of Bennett’s sisters, Patricia Murphy, said her brother was extremely proud of his more than three years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, starting at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and later in Okinawa, Japan.

Murphy told a story about Bennett visiting her at her home in Virginia to illustrate his dedication to the corps.

“He came to visit me, it was pouring down rain, so I get up, get my purse and I get ready to go to the store to make us some breakfast,” Murphy said. “So meanwhile, he had this long green raincoat sitting on the chair.

“It was raining, so I grabbed the raincoat,” she recalled. “He said, ‘Hold it right there girl. What do you think you are doing?’

“I said, ‘I’m going to the store. You want some breakfast don’t you?’

“He said, ‘Do you know what I had to do to earn that raincoat? I had to march in the mud. I had to march in the rain. So do you think you are going to use it for free?’ And then, because he was such a sweet person, he said, ‘It’s OK you can use it.’”

One of Bennett’s daughters, Diane Roberts, tearfully read an obituary for Bennett in which she referenced her father’s heroism, saying, “No greater love has a man than to lay down his life for his friends.”

Bennett’s selflessness certainly touched a nerve with Las Vegas residents, prompting many to donate to a GoFundMe account to pay for Bennett’s funeral. As of Tuesday morning charitable contributions to the account topped $16,000.

One anonymous donor gave $10,000 through the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and issued a statement saying:

“While I did not know Donald Bennett, I was so touched by his heroism. As a fellow Marine who may have also served on Okinawa with him (we are similar in age) this is not surprising though, as Marines are bred that way. I love what Sgt. Major Witt said, ‘Marines Take Care of Their Own,’ on the battlefield and off. And to the Las Vegas community who also comes together during these tragedies to ‘take care of our own,’ I am honored to make this donation to the family.”

Bennett’s brother, Charles Bennett, expressed thanks at his brother’s service at the Heritage Mortuary on North Rancho Drive to all who donated to pay for his brother’s funeral and help out the family. He said Texas Station casino provided hotel rooms and food for Bennett’s family members as they made their way to Las Vegas and navigated their way through the heartbreaking tragedy.

“They went way out on a limb for us,” Charles Bennett said. “We want to thank everyone for their generosity.”

Bishop Tyrone Seals presided over the service. He, too, referenced Don Bennett’s heroism as well as his commitment to his faith throughout his life.

“If Donald could wake up right now he would say, ‘I did what I did because God put it in my heart,’” Seals said.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Final farewells to Alpine Motel Hero
Family members and friends say their final farewells to Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, following a funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas.
A decade on the Las Vegas Strip in 75 seconds
A look back at 10 years of happenings on the Las Vegas Strip.
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman fatally shot man during attempted burglary
A homeowner in a residential area near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street shot a man who had broken into her home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. The man, who was in his 30s, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for Cajon Pass - VIDEO
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Cajon Pass that could impact travel on I-15 between Las Vegas and Southern California from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Vegas Alliance
Volunteers through the Downtown Vegas Alliance sort donations for Alpine Motel fire victims on Saturday at the Mob Museum. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man critically wounded in Las Vegas bus stop shooting - VIDEO
A man was in critical condition Friday afternoon after he was shot at a bus stop on Boulder Highway in southeast Las Vegas, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4 dead, 2 hurt in western Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a fiery seven-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday evening, according to Las Vegas police. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video of fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, according to Las Vegas police. (Torrey Klover)
Basic assistant principal seen pushing student
In a video posted to Instagram in October, former Basic Academy of International Studies Assistant Principal Melanie Snively is seen pushing and grabbing a student in an attempt to redirect the minor to another part of the school. She says she ultimately regrets how she handled the situation (Instagram)
New Summerlin Metro substation opens in January - VIDEO
A new Metropolitan Police Department substation will be opening in the Summerlin area. New in-house detective squads, "flex squads" and more police availability in the Summerlin area are some of the new features of the substation. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Summerlin Area Command)
North Las Vegas Fire Department and Santa spread Christmas cheer
Santa Claus and the North Las Vegas Fire Department bring some holiday cheer to Teresa Gomez and her family. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters deliver presents to a displaced family
Santa Claus joins the Clark County Fire Department Fire Department to deliver presents to a family displaced by a fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
City opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after deadly apartment fire
City of Las Vegas is opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after Saturday's deadly Alpine Motel apartment fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Warrant served at Alpine Motel
Fire Department investigators served a search warrant on the Alpine Motel Apartments on Sunday. The warrant was part of an investigation into a fire that killed six people. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in downtown Las Vegas apartment fire - VIDEO
Tenants of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building jumped from second- and third-story windows to escape an early morning fire Saturday that killed six and injured 13. (Nicole Klein)
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara describe their experience in the deadly fire that claimed six lives on Saturday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor Jonathan Wilson
Resident Jonathan Wilson’s pregnant wife jumped from building and is in hospital. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Apartment fire survivor tells his story
A resident of fire ravaged Alpine Apartments tells the story of a fire that killed six. (K.M. Cannon/Las vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor
Resident Floyd Guenther talks about his experience during the fatal fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in Alpine Motel Apartment fire
Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski briefs reporters about a fatal fire that happened early in the morning in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Apartment Motel Fire
Four people died early Saturday morning and seven were hospitalized after a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel in downtown Las Vegas. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas resident collects African-American Christmas decorations - VIDEO
Las Vegas resident Roxanne Givens has a collection of Christmas decorations that include African-American Santas, angels, cherubs and residents of a Victorian village. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Billie the Pidge found by pigeon rescue group
“Billie the Pidge” found when pigeon rescue group was searching for another cowboy hat-wearing bird in Las Vegas (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Governor Sisolak responds to Dental Board lack of action
Governor Steve Sisolak responds to questions about why a pair of top staffers remain in place on the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners after they were supposed to be terminated Dec. 5. (Angus Kelly/La Vegas Review-Journal)
Cowboys help Las Vegas police
Cowboys at Horseman's Park help Metro apprehend a suspected carjacker on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Colton Payne/Facebook)
Las Vegan battles his HOA and wins in the Supreme Court
Jonathan Friedrich paid HOA fees to Rancho Bel Air Property Owners Association, Unit 2 for 10 years when he found out he didn't live in the HOA. "That was the start of the big fight," he said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas early Friday, Dec. 13. The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Holiday displays brighten properties along the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Las Vegas hotel casinos celebrate the season with holiday displays. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Construction of the Al Davis memorial torch during an Allegiant Stadium tour on Monday, Nov. 25 ...
Las Vegas has come a long way in the past decade
By / RJ

With the economy in a freefall in 2009, a tract of desert near the Strip suffered an all-too-common fate in Las Vegas: It went into foreclosure after big plans went nowhere. Today, the site is buzzing with activity.