Bicyclist killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run crash ID’d

Tyler Charles Burnette died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the county coroner’s office. Las Vegas police said he was from Bremerton, Washington.

A 33-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash has been identified.

Officers on Wednesday were called to the hit-and-run near West Warm Spings Road and Blair Barry Court just before 3:05 a.m.

Detectives believe the man was pedaling west on Warm Springs when the driver of a 2006 Toyota Avalon heading in the same direction hit him from behind.

At impact, Burnette was thrown into the road. The Avalon driver did not stop, report the crash or attempt to help Burnette.

A passing motorist instead called police to report the incident.

Officers later found an abandoned Avalon about three miles away in a desert area near Warm Springs and Fort Apache Road. It had damage consistent with the hit and run.

Police were not immediately able to identify the driver.

Burnette’s death marked the 76th traffic-related fatality investigated by Las Vegas police this year.

