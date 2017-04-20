Bicyclist who died in Tuesday crash was Las Vegas surgeon

Las Vegas plastic surgeon Dr. Kayvan Khiabani died Tuesday after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a tour bus. (Facebook)

The bicyclist who was struck and killed Tuesday by a tour bus was Las Vegas plastic surgeon Kayvan Khiabani.

Khiabani, 51, was identified Thursday by the Clark County coroner. The accident occurred Tuesday morning near Red Rock Resort.

Before the crash, Khiabani was traveling south in the bike lane on South Pavilion Center Drive, near West Griffith Peak Drive, police said.

Khiabani lost control of his bike and veered left into the passenger side of the Motor Coach Industries bus, which was traveling alongside him.

He later died at University Medical Center, police said. His death was ruled an accident.

The 50-year-old driver of the tour bus stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

According to a 2004 story in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Khiabani was born in Iran and educated in Canada. He was a staff surgeon at University Medical Center and specialized in reconstructive hand surgery.

He was a professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, according to the school’s website.

