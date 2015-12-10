Body found near US 95, Craig Road was shot

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning near U.S. Highway 95 and Craig Road.

Police tape (File)

Officers were sent about 10:15 a.m. to the area of U.S. 95 and Lone Mountain Road to investigate a body found near an access road adjacent to the freeway, Metro said in a release about 4:50 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates the man “had possibly been shot where his body was found,” the release said.

No suspect or suspects have been identified in the shooting, and the motive is unknown, according to the release.

The identity of the man will be release by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

This is the 123rd investigation in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, police said. Anyone with information should call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

