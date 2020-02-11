Body of missing hiker found at Red Rock Canyon, family says

Karsta Lucas said Las Vegas police had told her they had found her brother, Ronnie Lucas. Police said the body likely will be officially identified by the Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday.

The body of the 33-year-old hiker who went missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conversation Area was found Tuesday, according to his family.

Karsta Lucas told the media Tuesday night that Las Vegas police had told her they had found her brother, Ronnie Lucas.

Lucas was reported missing Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. An extensive search was carried out Sunday night, all day Monday and into Monday night by the volunteer search-and-rescue club with the help of Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the body likely will be officially identified by the Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday.

“He’s an amazing dad,” Karsta Lucas said earlier Tuesday of her brother, who works as a mechanic. “He’s raised his little boy from birth. He loves him so much. I can’t ever imagine not bringing him home.”

Impromptu search parties

A number of concerned citizens also turned up in the park and formed impromptu search parties to supplement the air effort.

“Do whatever I can,” said Kyle Spencer when asked what he hoped to accomplish after the organized rescue team came up empty.

“That could easily be me,” he added.

Another hiker, Chad Indrieri, showed up with his dog, Bailey.

“I just heard that there is a gentleman missing,” Indrieri said before joining Spencer and beginning to hike into the area of the Middle Oak Creek at noon to begin searching on foot for Lucas. “So I would hope people would show up for me.”

Todd Tatum of Las Vegas also arrived at the search area and brought his drone with him. He was planning to take a different approach by going to the last turnoff of the Red Rock visitor’s loop and trekking into the search area from there.

Tatum said the terrain can get very rugged where Lucas went missing.

“It’s pine trees — not like the desert,” Tatum said. “It’s more like Mount Charleston.”

‘A great dude and a great father’

But a man who described himself as a close friend of Lucas, who declined to give his name out of respect for Lucas’s family, described him as “a great dude and a great father.”

“He likes climbing,” the man said.

Lucas was a Type 1 diabetic. Searchers said they were not aware of the man having diabetes-related supplies with him. Lucas had told his family a general area where he was going to be hiking by himself. He also was not equipped for the near-freezing temperatures overnight Sunday or very chilly temperatures with strong wind gusts Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Karsta Lucas said despite the pain her family is going through, they are amazed at the kindness displayed by strangers in the search for her brother.

“If anything comes out of this we know there are good people in the world that are out there helping my brother who don’t even know him,” she said.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.